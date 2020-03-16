HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 107.18%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

