Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Energizer worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 4,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after buying an additional 563,856 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Energizer Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

