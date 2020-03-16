Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,407,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

SAVE stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVE. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In other news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

