Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Domtar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after buying an additional 692,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 2,233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 1,982.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 331,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 315,540 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 239,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Domtar by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after buying an additional 173,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFS. UFS downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar Corp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

