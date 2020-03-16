Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 33,360 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,360 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 20,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Sidoti lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NYSE THO opened at $49.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

