Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 14,530 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 21.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,693,000.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $264.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.79.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

