Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 11,250 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPAA. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $270.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.30 million. Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

