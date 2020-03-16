Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Franklin Financial Network worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSB opened at $24.67 on Monday. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $337.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Franklin Financial Network’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSB. Raymond James lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Franklin Financial Network Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.