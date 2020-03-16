Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 114,850 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AVX were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AVX during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AVX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in AVX during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AVX by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AVX during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSE:AVX opened at $21.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. AVX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.04.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $344.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.80 million. AVX had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

