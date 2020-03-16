Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 257.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,170 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Umpqua worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.63.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

