Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of First of Long Island worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 42.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $15.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $363.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.59. First of Long Island Corp has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick acquired 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

