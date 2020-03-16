Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 358,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 863,418 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 665,256 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

