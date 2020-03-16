Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,740 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,740 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. B. Riley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

In related news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,787.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

