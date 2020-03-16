Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 260,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after acquiring an additional 952,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 419,320 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 238,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 145,375 shares during the period.

HCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $13.64 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $588.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

