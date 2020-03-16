Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $5.69 Million in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Childrens Place as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Childrens Place by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 124,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Childrens Place by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

PLCE stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $510.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

