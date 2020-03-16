Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $5.42 Million in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,870 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Heartland Financial USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 533,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,937.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $395,305. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

