Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Worthington Industries worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,259,000 after acquiring an additional 263,472 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,299,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 179,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,440.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.