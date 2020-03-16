Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 489,830 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Newpark Resources worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

NYSE:NR opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.72. Newpark Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.