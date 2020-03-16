Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,140 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $5.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $491.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

