Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,050 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Cass Information Systems worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 424.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $513.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.55. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.94 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 19.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.