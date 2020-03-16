Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $84.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $77.12 and a 1-year high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Virtus Investment Partners’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $132.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

