Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,990 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Trueblue worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Trueblue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trueblue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Trueblue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Trueblue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Trueblue Inc has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $465.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

