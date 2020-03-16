Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 442,580 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 442,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.92. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller bought 883,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $10,379,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,912,737.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.