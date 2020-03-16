Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 234,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTRX shares. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

MTRX opened at $11.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -573.00 and a beta of 1.45. Matrix Service Co has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

