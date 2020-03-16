Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 57,540 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 57,540 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of F.N.B. worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 222,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNB opened at $8.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

