Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 50,270 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 264.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,270 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Johnson Outdoors worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JOUT. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.37. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

