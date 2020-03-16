Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys 237,550 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,550 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of ACCO Brands worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,809,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 920,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 709,599 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.45 on Monday. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

