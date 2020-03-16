Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 117.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,510 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Universal Logistics worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $13.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $375.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

