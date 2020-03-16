Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143,340 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Great Ajax worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 27,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Great Ajax by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. Great Ajax Corp has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $253.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 53.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.