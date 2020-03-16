Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of La-Z-Boy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LZB opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $932.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

LZB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

