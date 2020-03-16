Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 233,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Midwest Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 979,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 486,035 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 385,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,160,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

