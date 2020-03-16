Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires 83,220 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Delek US worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 27.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Delek US from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Delek US stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.