HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stake Lowered by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,179 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in HMS were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in HMS in the 4th quarter worth about $12,349,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 357,925 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HMS by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 300,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 222,550 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HMS by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 126,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $21.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMSY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

