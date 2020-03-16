Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Critical Comparison

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Hess Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Hess Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. PETROLEO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Hess Midstream Partners pays out 141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hess Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hess Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hess Midstream Partners and PETROLEO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners 0 0 5 0 3.00 PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hess Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 135.76%. Given Hess Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hess Midstream Partners is more favorable than PETROLEO BRASIL/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hess Midstream Partners and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners $848.30 million 0.69 $70.10 million $1.20 8.93 PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.54 $10.15 billion N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream Partners and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners 8.81% 2.49% 2.39% PETROLEO BRASIL/S 13.25% 10.16% 3.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Hess Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners beats PETROLEO BRASIL/S on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,200 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 370 million cubic feet per day approximately, including an aggregate compression capacity of 190 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 400 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines with capacity of up to 160 thousand barrels per day. The Processing and Storage segment operates Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; and Mentor storage terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

