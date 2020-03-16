Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Up 17.2% in February

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 10,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hess by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.82. Hess has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $74.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.