Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,367,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 47,093 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 898,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,601,000 after buying an additional 69,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 352,671 shares during the period. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

