Henry Ward Iv Winship Buys 11,000 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Director Henry Ward Iv Winship purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $397,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,862 shares in the company, valued at $465,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bunge stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,515,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,594,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,987,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Bunge by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 400,675 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 319,373 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

