Head to Head Review: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) vs. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) and Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

99.1% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nektar Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nektar Therapeutics 1 6 9 0 2.50 Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.80%. Given Nektar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nektar Therapeutics is more favorable than Mereo BioPharma Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nektar Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nektar Therapeutics $114.62 million 25.72 -$440.67 million ($2.52) -6.59 Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A -$42.75 million N/A N/A

Mereo BioPharma Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Nektar Therapeutics and Mereo BioPharma Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nektar Therapeutics -383.36% -28.89% -21.09% Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology. It also develops NKTR-358, cytokine Treg stimulant, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in Phase I for solid tumors; and NKTR-255, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology. In addition, the is developing ADYNOVATE and ADYNOVI for hemophilia A; MOVANTIK for opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain, and who have an inadequate response to laxatives; CIMZIA for crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis/ankylosing spondylitis; and MIRCERA for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease. Further, it is developing Macugen for age-related macular degeneration; Somavert for acromegaly; Neulasta for neutropenia; Dapirolizumab Pegol for systemic lupus erythematosus; PEGPH20 for pancreatic, non-small cell lung cancer, and other tumor types; and longer-acting blood clotting proteins for hemophilia. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Baxalta Incorporated; and Eli Lilly and Company, as well as with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to develop a therapy for treating pancreatic cancer. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company also develops OMP-305B83 and OMP-313M32, which are anti-cancer therapeutic candidates in clinical development stage. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.