Head-To-Head Review: Fortis (NYSE:FTS) & Enel S.p.A. ADS (NYSE:ENLAY)

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Enel S.p.A. ADS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Fortis has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel S.p.A. ADS has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fortis and Enel S.p.A. ADS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 1 4 6 0 2.45 Enel S.p.A. ADS 0 3 1 0 2.25

Fortis presently has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.76%. Given Fortis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Enel S.p.A. ADS.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 13.61% 6.85% 2.27% Enel S.p.A. ADS 3.44% 5.49% 1.57%

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Enel S.p.A. ADS pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Fortis pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortis has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Fortis is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortis and Enel S.p.A. ADS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.62 billion 2.65 $1.30 billion $1.92 19.69 Enel S.p.A. ADS $89.37 billion 0.72 $5.66 billion N/A N/A

Enel S.p.A. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Fortis.

Summary

Fortis beats Enel S.p.A. ADS on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,030,000 customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 564,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns four hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 268,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 81,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 176,000 customers in British Columbia; approximately 268,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 30,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates transmission and distribution lines; and natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; upstream gas; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

