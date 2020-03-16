Head to Head Contrast: Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) vs. Tenable (OTCMKTS:TENB)

Kiwibox.com (OTCMKTS:KIWB) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kiwibox.com and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiwibox.com N/A N/A N/A Tenable -27.92% -71.06% -16.43%

This table compares Kiwibox.com and Tenable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiwibox.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tenable $354.59 million 5.73 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -23.49

Kiwibox.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kiwibox.com and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiwibox.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenable 0 3 5 0 2.63

Tenable has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.79%. Given Tenable’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Kiwibox.com.

Summary

Tenable beats Kiwibox.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiwibox.com

Kiwibox.Com, Inc. owns and operates Kiwibox.com, a social networking Website. The company was formerly known as Magnitude Information Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Kiwibox.Com, Inc. in December 2009. Kiwibox.Com, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

