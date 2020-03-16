Head-To-Head Contrast: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) versus Store Capital (NYSE:STOR)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Store Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $127.85 million 28.67 $492.68 million $0.78 38.51 Store Capital $665.71 million 9.94 $284.98 million $1.99 13.62

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Store Capital. Store Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Store Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 385.36% 15.13% 13.62% Store Capital 42.81% 6.74% 3.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Commonwealth and Store Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Store Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

Store Capital has a consensus target price of $37.86, suggesting a potential upside of 39.64%. Given Store Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Store Capital is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Store Capital has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Store Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Store Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.