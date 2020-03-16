Head-To-Head Contrast: Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) & Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avrobio and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avrobio N/A N/A -$46.36 million ($3.62) -4.11 Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 4.43 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -1.62

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Avrobio. Avrobio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Avrobio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Avrobio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Avrobio has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avrobio and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avrobio N/A -50.21% -46.54% Cidara Therapeutics N/A -101.19% -61.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Avrobio and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avrobio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 1 0 6 0 2.71

Avrobio currently has a consensus price target of $36.24, indicating a potential upside of 143.53%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.21, indicating a potential upside of 171.11%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Avrobio.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

