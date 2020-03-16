Head to Head Comparison: Ovintiv (OVV) & The Competition

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ovintiv to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -15.70% -2.91% 4.48%

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 1 9 4 0 2.21 Ovintiv Competitors 2474 9350 12870 435 2.45

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 583.97%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 163.54%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.3% and pay out 46.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 0.94 Ovintiv Competitors $10.01 billion $475.07 million 5.20

Ovintiv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ovintiv competitors beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

