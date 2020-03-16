Head-To-Head Analysis: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) vs. Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -417.65% -66.96% -34.32% Neuralstem -39,417.64% -170.51% -110.16%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Precision BioSciences and Neuralstem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 258.68%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Neuralstem.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Neuralstem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 14.28 -$46.04 million ($1.91) -3.24 Neuralstem $260,000.00 5.48 -$4.93 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Neuralstem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Neuralstem on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. Its lead product candidate is NSI-189, a chemical entity, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical study for the treatment-refractory depression, Angelman Syndrome, Alzheimer's disease, ischemic stroke, diabetic neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognitive deficit, and long-term potentiation enhancement. The company also develops NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke; and Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury, as well as is in preclinical study for the traumatic brain injury. In addition, it develops NSI-532, which is in preclinical study for treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and NSI-777 that is in preclinical study for treatment of human demyelinating diseases. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

