Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) versus Premier (NYSE:PRHL) Head to Head Comparison

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Premier shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 7.65% 9.86% 1.62% Premier N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Premier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.87 billion 1.66 $219.77 million $1.99 21.95 Premier $2.70 million 0.62 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Premier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 3 1 0 0 1.25 Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.30%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Premier.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Premier on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. This segment operates 49 branches, including 34 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 5 branches in Hawaii, 3 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The company's Other segment focuses on investing in non-regulated renewable energy and infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Premier Company Profile

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

