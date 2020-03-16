Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Director Acquires $22,291,979.72 in Stock

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 542,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $22,291,979.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 755,600 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,689,864.00.

HE opened at $43.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.40. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,045,000 after buying an additional 278,789 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,033,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,288,000 after buying an additional 412,716 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,390,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,329,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,316,000 after buying an additional 95,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,315,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.