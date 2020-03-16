Guardian Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,570 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UN has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.