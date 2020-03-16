Guardian Capital LP Sells 6,851 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,851 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 2.3% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Enbridge worth $109,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

