Guardian Capital LP Sells 501,314 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,314 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Nutrien worth $22,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,652 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,670,000 after acquiring an additional 173,724 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,388,000 after acquiring an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,833,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,617 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,841,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,060,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Nutrien from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

