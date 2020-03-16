Guardian Capital LP Sells 271,687 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,268,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271,687 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises approximately 3.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 1.21% of Open Text worth $144,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text Corp has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.